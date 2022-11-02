She Just Discovered That Her Parents Are Actual Billionaires, And They Have Intentionally Kept This A Secret From Her For Her Entire Life

A 31-year-old woman knows that she grew up in privilege, though she also grew up in a pretty modest way as well.

What she means by this is that even though her family lived in a house located in a safe upper-middle-class suburb, they reused aluminum foil, they got their things from second-hand stores, and they all went to public school.

As she reached high school, her mom and dad chose to send her younger sister to a private school. Then, they left their house in the suburbs behind to move to a new home located in a very upscale gated community.

They began going out to eat a lot more frequently, her mom began purchasing designer handbags for herself, and suddenly, their whole family was going on a ton of family vacations.

“I knew my Dad’s company was doing well, and life was good, but it felt like a flip switch in his spending habits and mindset,” she explained.

“Honestly, I missed our old life and my friends. Both my parents grew up in blue-collar families, and the sudden spike in luxurious lifestyle lead to more fights (mo money, mo problems, fo sho). They both agreed that this new life was coming between our family. By the time I left for college, my family had settled back into their old habits, and things improved.”

“My father sold his company right when I left for college to a larger like-minded business. It’s been almost a decade since then.”

Well, yesterday, she grabbed dinner with her grandparents and excused herself at some point to use the bathroom.

On her walk back to the table, she overheard her grandparents discussing money from a merger and how they wanted to see if her mom and dad could give them money to fix some plumbing problems since her parents were billionaires.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.