She Just Found Out That Her Boyfriend Shared Steamy Photos Of Her Online, And He Never Asked For Her Permission Before Posting Them

A 20-year-old girl has been in a relationship with her 21-year-old boyfriend for 2 years. She always thought their relationship was wonderful, and she has discussed getting married and having children in the future with him.

Also, she has met her boyfriend’s mom and dad, and he’s met hers, too, so by all means, they’re pretty serious.

Earlier this morning, she was on the computer looking for some help with her college work, and she saw a link to a social media account on her computer that logged her right in when she clicked on it.

She was instantly puzzled, as she did not remember making an account on this website at all. So, she clicked on the account profile to see if she had made the account after all.

“The first picture I saw on the profile was a nude of me (just wearing lingerie but was something I would not be comfortable for anyone but him to see), and then I saw that it was posted to a subreddit where guys apparently shared nudes of each other’s girlfriends on messaging apps but posted teasers on this subreddit to get people to exchange like some freaking pokemon cards,” she explained.

It then dawned on her that her boyfriend had made this account and logged into it from her laptop.

She felt crushed to realize that her boyfriend clearly had shared steamy photos of her on the internet, and he had not asked for her permission to do this at all.

She rushed to wake up her sleeping boyfriend so she could confront him about what she had just come across on her computer.

Her boyfriend offered up an apology and said he had only posted photos of her maybe once or twice before.

