She Left Her Husband’s Birthday Bash After He Began Laughing At Her In Front Of All The Guests, And She Just Went Home And Sobbed After Walking Out

A 32-year-old woman recently finished receiving treatment for a medical problem that has impacted her entire body.

Part of the impact this issue has had on her is that she has put on some pounds. Also, the medication that she’s on has not helped this at all.

So, she has realized that the clothes she normally wears just are not fitting her well at all anymore. She was forced to buy brand-new clothes, as nothing in her closet really fits her.

Now, her husband just celebrated his birthday, and for his birthday bash, he specifically requested that she put on one of his favorite dresses that she used to wear before she gained the weight that she did.

“To appease him, I said yes, although I didn’t feel comfortable wearing it, especially after the weight gain,” she explained.

“He was at the restaurant with his family and friends when I arrived with my sister. As soon as he saw me walking in, he busted out laughing….he pointed at the dress and was going hysterical, saying, “oh my God” I felt so incredibly mad.”

“Especially when the others started laughing as well. One of his friends started whistling in a mocking tone. I turned around instantly and walked out, and my sister followed me. I went home and cried a little, but he kept calling nonstop.”

When her husband first began laughing at her back in the restaurant, it really was more like a giggle. He attempted to cover up his mouth, but then after a few seconds passed, he just burst into full-on laughter.

Obviously, the guests at the party had no clue why her husband was laughing at her so hard, but they began laughing too in unison.

