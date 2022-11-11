She Made Her Ex’s Wife Cry In Front Of 10 Of Their Friends After She Called Her Out For Not Being Employed, And Now Her Ex Thinks She Needs To Issue An Apology

A woman and her ex split up around 5 years ago after being together for 1 year. He was actually the one who dumped her, and she did not take the news well.

She never did anything insane when she got dumped, though she did get pretty wasted one evening and ended up sending some very humiliating texts to her ex.

“It was the worst heartbreak I’ve ever had, and it didn’t help that he kept messaging me to be “friends” even though I tried to set boundaries and say I needed space to heal,” she explained.

“Anyways, that’s all in the past. I can confidently say that I have indeed healed from that and am over him. He recently got married to a girl he started dating like 2 months after we broke up.”

“Honestly, I’m happy for him. Good for them. Me, on the other hand, I’ve dated since then but haven’t been able to find anyone worth marrying; I haven’t even had another serious relationship since him.”

She and her ex do have a lot of friends in common from their time spent in college, so she does still get updates on him and his life.

Occasionally, she also runs into her ex and his wife in social settings as well. She and her ex get along pretty well now when they do run into one another, though she never does talk to him outside of their social events.

As for her ex’s wife, she and her treat one another with “polite disinterest,” and she’s aware this woman really does not like her at all.

“An important note about her is that she’s been unemployed for a long time,” she said. “IDK if it’s because she wants to be a stay-at-home-wife (completely valid choice if that’s her thing!) or because she’s been unable to find work, but she hasn’t worked in many years despite having a master’s degree.”

