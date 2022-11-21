She Really Wants To Spend This Christmas Alone With Her New Wife, But Knows This Is Going To Be A Problem Because Her Mom Wants To Spend Christmas With Her And Hates Her Wife

A 27-year-old woman just got married to her 27-year-old wife a year ago. Now, she comes from an enormous family, and everyone is super close.

Her own mom and dad are divorced, so when she was little, she spent every holiday morning with one of her parents, and then for the afternoon, she would switch.

Her mom and dad always dragged her around to see different family members, so every single holiday turned into an enormous production that left her utterly wiped out.

Since becoming an adult and moving 2 hours away from her hometown, it still is exhausting for her around the holidays, as on top of everything, she has to factor in a 4-hour round-trip drive.

In contrast, her wife’s family is tiny and does not really do a lot for the holidays at all.

“This is the last year before my wife and I start planning to expand our family, and whatever our plans for the holidays are, I want to spend them with her,” she explained.

“We’ve never gotten a full Christmas alone together (minus one year our town flooded and we were stuck at home waiting for evacuation notices), normally she goes to her Grandmother’s house, and I go visit my parents and then we have dinner together.”

“This year, I want to spend the whole day with her, maybe invite her grandmother or my dad for dinner. My mother is not a fan of this plan. She wants me to ditch my dad’s family and my wife’s family, spend the entire day with her, and leave my wife out of it because “all she wants for Christmas this year is for me to come home.”

She’s pretty sure her mom is just miserable and looking to have her home because her stepsister recently moved away and lives further from home than she does (and is not coming home for the holidays).

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.