She Threw The First Pitch At A Baseball Game, And She Says She Got Brutally Body-Shamed For It

After dealing with tons of internet trolls and haters body-shaming her online, one female athlete and content creator has spoken out on the reality of being a woman in the public eye.

Paige Spiranac is a 29-year-old former professional golf player and current golf instructor. She played golf for the University of Arizona and San Diego State before competing and winning the professional Cactus Tour in 2016.

Since then, Paige has accumulated a large following on YouTube and makes videos related to golf, lifestyle, and fitness.

Recently, Paige was invited to throw the first pitch at a Yankees vs. Brewers baseball game in Milwaukee.

She wore a white tank top that was tied just above her waist under a Brewers jersey with skinny jeans. The pitch went great, and she walked off the field with a smile.

But what Paige wasn’t prepared for was a torrential downpour of objectifying and body-shaming comments from people on the internet.

“I am not new to getting shamed or criticized,” says Paige in a YouTube video, as she has dealt with people on the internet commenting on her body for a while now.

“But this was something that I’ve never seen before. It was so extensive. The sheer volume of comments was really shocking.”

YouTube; pictured above is Paige

