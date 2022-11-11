She Was Found Fatally Shot And Locked In The Trunk Of A Burning Vehicle 9 Months Ago, But Her Case Has Made No Progress Ever Since And Nobody Witnessed The Crime

Twenty-three-year-old Anna Marie Scott was a mother, sister, daughter, and beloved member of the Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe. But, in February of this year, she died a tragic and mysterious death that has remained unsolved.

On February 3, Anna was discovered deceased inside the trunk of a car parked along I-580 between Carson City and Reno, Nevada. The car had been set ablaze and abandoned, but this fact hardly tells the whole story.

The vehicle was torched in the early morning hours at about 4:00 a.m., and there were no witnesses to the crime.

Additionally, even though there are surveillance cameras stationed throughout I-580, the footage is not continuously recorded; instead, the cameras provide a live feed for traffic monitoring.

And upon conducting an autopsy, it was discovered that Anna had been fatally shot before being locked in the trunk and set on fire.

So, Anna’s cause of death was determined to be a homicide, but the community has still been left searching for more answers.

In the over nine months since the twenty-three-year-old was found dead, there have been virtually no updates on Anna’s case.

“Our detectives are actively working the Anna Scott case, but we have no new information to share at this time,” said Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Jeffrey McCaskill.

Facebook; pictured above is Anna

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.