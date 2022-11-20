She Went Out With A Guy Who Told Her What They Were Going To Order For Dinner Before Stating That She Had To Split The Bill With Him

Sometimes even the guys that you’ve been going out with for a while can turn out to be the weirdest and the worst dates all of a sudden. Unfortunately, for TikToker Felicity Brooke, @felicitybrookem, this situation became her reality.

“If this wasn’t the worst date I’ve ever had in my entire life, then I don’t know what is,” she said.

The bad date that she had was certainly unexpected, as she had known this guy for a considerable amount of time.

After at least a few dates, it’s normal to think that you know someone well enough. Usually, it’s pretty easy to tell what someone’s like and their personality compatibility with yours after several dates.

“So I met this guy on Tinder,” she said. “We’ve been going out for a while at this point. He goes, ‘You want to go out to dinner tonight?’ and I was like, ‘Yeah! Let’s go!’.”

She explains that they decide to grab dinner together, but that he expresses how he doesn’t want to go right away. He wants to spend some time together at his house before they head out to eat.

“He goes, ‘Come over a little bit before, and we’ll hang out before we go out. We’ll go out to dinner at 5, so come over at 4’,” she said.

But the date starts to get weird when she agrees to this plan with him.

TikTok; pictured above is Felicity in her video

