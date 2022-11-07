She Works For Her Dad, And After He Told Her He Wasn’t Going To Pay Her As Much As Her Brothers, She Quit To Go Work For His Competition, So He’s Accusing Her Of Betraying Him

A young woman’s dad has a successful business, and she has 2 brothers that currently work for her dad and make really good money doing so.

As soon as she hit an age where her dad thought it was ok for her to start working at their family business, she did just that.

Unfortunately, when she started working for her dad though, he made it clear that he wasn’t going to pay her the same as her brothers.

“He decided that since I am a woman, I would probably end up getting married and not working there long-term,” she explained. “So he didn’t pay me the same as my brothers when they started.”

“I worked there all through high school and while I was in college. I am in my last year, and I want to join the company when I graduate.”

“I spoke with my father about bringing my earnings in line with what he paid my brothers. He said no because he just finished paying for my college. He paid theirs too. And I got a partial scholarship.”

Well, she had had enough at this point. She has spent the last 6 years working for her dad, and to be told that she’s not going to be allowed to earn the same as her brothers was her breaking point.

She’s graduating college this upcoming June, and so she began job hunting. It wasn’t long until she landed a paid internship with a company that does directly compete with her dad.

The only difference is that her dad has a handle on the local market, and the company she’s about to go work for is on a national level.

