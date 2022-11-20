She’s Convinced Something Evil Lived Inside Her In-Law’s Florida Home

Going over to your in-law’s house can be a stressful thing for a lot of people. You want to impress them and have a good time. But what if your in-law’s house was haunted?

One woman and her husband have frequently visited and spent time together at his family’s house in Lutz, Florida.

When they first started dating, her husband lived at the house and had his own room. They’d often notice strange things happening, like the door opening and closing without anyone touching it.

They weren’t the only people in the house who was creeped out by it. In fact, his step-sister eventually would refuse to stay there overnight, saying that she would always hear strange noises coming from the crawl space in her closet.

“Things were never normal at the house, and it carried this gloomy darkness that to this day is unexplainable,” she explains.

“All of the lights could be on, and sun shining through the many windows, but it still seemed…dark.”

Things would only get weirder in the house. One time, while hosting some family members, one of their dogs had an accident upstairs.

They noticed that there were dog footprints tracking poop all over the upstairs floor. But the paw prints were off – they showed only three toes instead of four and trailed right into rooms with closed doors. It was so scary that the visiting relatives ended up not spending the night.

Another time, she was sleeping in the house by herself while her husband was at work. She felt someone sit at the foot of their bed like her husband does when she puts his socks on.

