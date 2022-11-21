She’s Too Tired To Cook For Thanksgiving, But Since Her Husband Offered To Step In And Do Everything, She’s Worried He’s Going To Kind Of Ruin The Holiday For Their Family

A woman has spent the last 16 years cooking for Thanksgiving and Christmas. She cooks for him, their child, and his entire family every single holiday season.

She puts an incredible amount of time and love into making sure that the holidays are super special for all of their loved ones, and she’s been pulling this off for more than a decade.

This year is going to be a bit different, as she’s just too tired to cook for Thanksgiving. Parenting, work, and a myriad of other things have left her exhausted, so she just doesn’t have the energy to pull together a Thanksgiving feast for all of their family members.

She spoke to her husband and asked him if it would be ok to skip the whole thing and just invite everyone to go out to a fancy restaurant.

He actually shocked her with how he replied; he said he would step in and do everything needed to cook Thanksgiving dinner this year.

The thing is, even if you want to pull off an easy and low-key Thanksgiving dinner, it still calls for a lot of time and effort.

She’s pretty positive her husband has no clue what everything entails, and she has noticed he has not even picked up the necessary ingredients for pulling things together.

So, she questioned her husband about when he was going to head to the grocery store, along with what he intended to serve their guests.

He wouldn’t give her any straight answers and stated that he would just take care of everything. Her husband is the kind of person who does tend to miscalculate how much time goes into certain things, and he ends up rushing at the very last second.

