“Stay-At-Home-Girlfriends” Are Taking Over TikTok And Viewers Actually Believe The Concept Is Pretty Sad

Everyone has heard of stay-at-home moms. But let’s be real: while this title often sounds pretty attractive to parents who are forced to work, these moms still have a different and arguably more challenging kind of full-time job.

Most of the time, these women are still responsible for keeping tiny tots alive and happy on top of running a household– which is no task to scoff at.

Recently, though, a similar title– but without the kid part– has been circulating social media and receiving a lot of hate. I’m talking about the women who call themselves “stay-at-home girlfriends” (SAHG).

The #StayAtHomeGirlfriend currently has just under one hundred and thirty-five million views on TikTok. And if you are wondering what this “job” entails, it is not much.

Apparently, these self-proclaimed SAHGs are primarily women who do not need to work since their partner is able to support them financially. So, their day-to-day mostly consists of waking up without a blaring alarm clock, frequenting yoga or SoulCycle, and running errands. Or, some days, they just get to stay home.

Now, I know what you might be thinking: “This sounds like a dream; how do I sign up?”

Well, the obvious first step would be to secure a romantic partner who is able to singlehandedly support your household and all of the personal expenses you rack up each month.

Despite this not being realistic for most people, though, the stay-at-home-girlfriend trend has primarily received pushback over more emotional concerns as opposed to financial ones.

First of all, many of these SAHGs tend to revolve their entire day-to-day life around their partner’s existence– a fact that many TikTok users have noticed and think is just plain sad.

