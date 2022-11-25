The Most Googled Celebrities Of 2022 Were Just Revealed: Spoiler Alert, The Depp-Heard Defamation Trial Landed Amber And Johnny Top Spots

There is no doubt that the chaotic, dramatic, and ever-shocking Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial had viewers across the nation on the edge of their seats. But was the two-month proceeding wild enough to take the cake for the media frenzy of the year?

Well, new research conducted by CelebTattler analyzed the Google search data for over one hundred and fifty of the most influential celebrities beginning on January 1 of this year.

And the study revealed that Amber Heard and Johnny Depp were by far the most Googled celebrities of the year. Unlike the trial’s result, though, Amber actually beat out Johnny for the top spot.

She averaged a whopping 5.65 million searches on Google every single month this year. Johnny came in a close second, receiving 5.56 million monthly searches.

He also won the geographic popularity race, reigning supreme as the most searched celeb in thirty-four out of the fifty U.S. states.

In third place came Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s beloved monarch, who sadly passed away at the age of ninety-six on September 8.

The Queen attracted fans and supporters far beyond the European continent, though, and racked up 4.29 million hits on Google every month in 2022.

Coming in at number four was Tom Brady, the five-time MVP NFL quarterback who earned a record seven Super Bowl victories throughout his career.

Exactly why Tom was making headlines this year, though, was not so celebratory.

