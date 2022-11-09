This College Girl Confronted One Of The Girls On Her Floor For Being Antagonistic About Her Eating Choices, And Now This Girl Is Saying She No Longer Feels Comfortable At Their Floor’s Bonding Events Because Of Her

A 19-year-old girl currently attends college, and there’s another girl the same age as her that lives on the same floor that she does.

The RA on their floor always puts together events for everyone twice a week in an effort to get them all to bond.

Their RA also has insisted that everyone who lives on their floor should attend the events, and she admits the events are pretty fun…except for this one particular girl who she has a problem with.

This girl constantly remarks on how she chooses to eat, and it happens on the regular. One time, this girl mentioned to her that she had just got done eating dinner, and she said that she also had just finished eating too.

This girl then wanted to know what she thought regarding the food their dining hall had served that evening, and she replied that she had not eaten there, as she had gone to a restaurant instead.

“She said in a weird way, “that’s an expensive restaurant,” she explained. “I was like “I suppose.” It wasn’t really, but I suppose it’s a nice restaurant compared to fast food or something.”

“On another occasion, she asks what I had been doing before the event. I said dinner. She said, “at a restaurant, I’m sure.” I was like, “yeah, that’s what I typically do.” I don’t like the dining hall food, so I prefer going to restaurants usually.”

“She said, “must be nice.” I was like, “yeah, it is.” And thought, what a strange girl; she does not seem to understand how to have polite social interaction.”

Every time this girl has commented on her eating choices, she does so in a way that’s really antagonistic.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.