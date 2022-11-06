This Man Got A Restraining Order Against His Family After They Spread Rumors That His Son’s Fiancé Was A Sugar Daddy

The term “sugar daddy” was first recorded in the 1920s but has grown especially popular on social media.

Many people now openly disclose if they have a “sugar daddy” online despite the people who view this kind of relationship as taboo.

While there is nothing wrong with having a sugar daddy– more power to you– this man became particularly upset when his family began spreading false rumors about his son online. The man’s family believes that his son is only marrying his fiancé because he is a sugar daddy.

“My son, who is twenty-six, has always been fond of older guys. He always dated men older than thirty-five– just like his fiancé,” the man explained.

His son’s fiancé, named Thomas, is a forty-six-year-old cardiothoracic surgeon. The man never saw an issue with their age difference. Instead, he admits to never seeing his son happier.

“The problem is my family,” the man said, “They never approved of him dating older guys, and it was a big faux-pas, in their eyes, that they met at the hospital.”

When the couple met, his son was a twenty-one-year-old medical student. Thomas had visited his son’s university to deliver a guest lecture for medical residents. While the pair have never worked together or had a conflict of interest, the man’s family still has not spoken to his son since 2018.

“Besides my widowed dad,” the man clarified, “He thinks that his family needs to get themselves together.”

Despite not speaking to his son, the family apparently watched from afar as Thomas spoiled his fiancé. Still, this was all purely out of love.

