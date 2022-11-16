This Teen Has Been Spending All Her Time With Her Mom, Who Is Dying Of Cancer, But Her Father Is Furious She Has Not Been Visiting And Threatened To Go To Court

When this young sixteen-year-old woman was five years old, her parents went through a divorce. Her mom wound up retaining primary custody, and she spent every weekend with her dad.

Five years ago, her dad also married her stepmother, and they went on to give her two stepsisters. So, even though her dad’s house was not very large to begin with, the added kids made space at his house even more scarce.

“My stepsisters share a room, and whenever I stay, I sleep on the couch in the living room. So, it is not an ideal place to stay all the time,” she noted.

Despite that, she was always committed to following through and keeping up visitation with her father. Well, that was until recently, when her mom’s health started to decline severely.

It all began when her mother was first diagnosed with ovarian cancer. During that time, her mother mainly stayed in the hospital while the doctors tried various treatments.

And since she was still a minor and her mother was not present at home, her grandparents got temporary custody.

But unfortunately, the disease ended up spreading throughout the rest of her mother’s body. Her mom reportedly put up a good fight for a while, but there was just nothing she or her doctors could do.

So, about a month ago, her mother’s medical team decided it would be best if she was placed in home hospice care– and her mother agreed.

Anyway, ever since her mother was put in hospice, she has wanted to spend as much time as she can while her mom is still alive.

