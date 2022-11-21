This Turkey Themed Appetizer Is Something Your Guests Will Surely Gobble Up This Thanksgiving

When preparing for the big Thanksgiving meal, sometimes we get too fixated on the main courses, and we forget about something just as important: the appetizers. The turkey may be the highlight of the meal, but it shouldn’t be the only thing your guests gobble up.

Shannon Doherty (@athomewithshannon) is a mom of four, and she’s got the cutest turkey-themed appetizer that any kid or adult will get a kick out of. All you need is a few minutes to spare to throw together this super easy and adorable app.

Time to try out the recipe!

Ingredients:

-2 packets of cream cheese

-2 cups of shredded cheese

-1/3 cup of sour cream

-Garlic powder

TikTok; pictured above Shannon holds up her adorable turkey appetizer

