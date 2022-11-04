This Young Woman Is Killing It As An NFL Marketer And Using Her Platform To Teach Others How They Can Also Launch A Career In Athlete Representation

If you love sports but can’t exactly see yourself becoming a pro on the field, don’t fret. There are still countless ways you can turn your passion into a fulfilling career.

Of course, you could pursue more commonly known routes such as sports medicine or training and coaching. But, one seriously lucrative and arguably the most exciting career path is actually athlete representation.

And recently, one woman named Jasmine Windham– who is an athlete marketer with CAA Sports– took to TikTok to share how you can follow in her footsteps.

CAA Sports, also known as Creative Artists Agency, is the most prominent sports management firm in the globe– ranking number one in both basketball and football.

And since launching her career in sports marketing five years ago and going on to work within CAA as an NFL Marketer and Publicist, Jasmine shared how her impressive client roster has only grown.

In fact, she has worked with Garret Wilson of the New York Jets, Jordan Mailata of the Philadelphia Eagles, Taysom Hill of the New Orleans Saints, and N’Keal Harry of the Chicago Bears– just to name a few.

So, if collaborating with powerhouse players and helping them land promotional opportunities ranging from partnerships with Adidas to competing on The Masked Singer sounds exciting, then you are in luck.

Jasmine just broke down her entire career journey, starting from when she was just a student pursuing her Bachelor’s degree all the way to working with these all-star players on her TikTok account @JazzyWindham.

TikTok; pictured above is Jasmine in one of her videos

