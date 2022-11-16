While She Was Walking Through The Packed Airport With Her Boyfriend, He Pushed Her For Not Walking Quickly Enough

A 27-year-old woman has been dating her 34-year-old boyfriend for the last 2 years, and pretty recently, they had an issue at the airport that has left her questioning their whole relationship.

While she and her boyfriend were at the airport, they had to make their way through a sea of people to get to their flight.

She says that they really had a lot of time to get from one place to the next, and even though the airport was packed that day, that wasn’t going to impact their ability at all to make it to their gate.

“It was very crowded, and a slower walker cut in front of me, which slowed me down for a minute before I could politely walk around them,” she explained.

“That’s when my boyfriend gave me a “shove along” I will call it….it wasn’t hard enough to make me fall but a good enough push to humiliate me and make me lose my footing. I was furious in that moment, and I didn’t hold back in telling him so.”

“I truly wanted to cry, and it made me hate him that day. He basically said he was just trying to get me to walk and keep up with the flow of the crowd and “get with it,” or we were going to be late.”

Her boyfriend did say sorry momentarily, but she knows it was not coming from a genuine place at all.

She thinks his apology was spiteful and done in order to make her feel more confused than she already felt.

Looking back at their relationship, her boyfriend has done things that have left her questioning if he’s the right person for her.

