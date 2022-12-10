10 Unmistakable Signs You Aren’t A Real Love Interest; You’re Just His Rebound Girl

Everyone mourns the loss of a relationship in different ways. Some people throw themselves into their work while others pick up new hobbies. Some people spend all their time with their friends, while others start a journey of personal development.

Most relationship experts would probably say one of the worst ways to cope with a breakup is to immediately jump back into dating. This is what is called rebounding. It can range from random hookups to jumping into a serious relationship immediately following the end of a prior relationship.

A rebound relationship may seem like a great cure, but it is a bandaid at best to distract you from the grief and insecurity lingering from the last relationship. Furthermore, jumping into a rebound relationship before adequately processing and grieving the previous relationship is a recipe for toxic behavior.

So how do you know if you are his rebound girl? Here are 10 signs to look out for.

#1: He constantly talks about his ex.

This should be a significant sign you are a rebound girl. If they are still talking about their ex, chances are the breakup was recent. If the breakup wasn’t recent, they are still hung up on their ex, which is unlikely to pan out well for you.

They clearly aren’t over their ex, so you are just a bandaid to help them cope with their emotions.

#2: He wants to move fast with you.

If they recently got dumped and are already looking to date, that’s not a great sign. However, this is likely rebounding behavior if you add the desire to jump into something serious.

