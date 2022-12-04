4 Teens Found Her Skull In A Hollow Tree Back In 1943, And A Piece Of Fabric Had Been Shoved Down Her Throat, But Do This Day, Nobody Knows Who She Was Or Who Murdered Her

In 1943, four teenage boys from England began hunting for bird eggs and rabbits in Hagley Wood when they happened upon a puzzling discovery. At first, the boys believed they had found an animal skull inside of a hollowed witch hazel tree.

Next to the skull, there was a pair of women’s shoes and a bottle, too. But once the teens grabbed the items and brought them into the daylight, they realized that the skull had hair and human teeth.

The group’s first instinct was to show the skull to one of the boys’ older brothers. Afterward, though, the teens realized they were never supposed to be on the property that day and did not want to get in trouble.

So, the skull, bottle, and shoes were put back into the hollow tree trunk, and the group never told anyone else about their discovery.

Well, that was except for one boy– the youngest of the friends– who decided to tell his parents about their bizarre finding. The police were then notified, and an investigation was launched.

Authorities ended up retrieving the skull from the tree yet again and also exhuming an entire skeleton along with additional personal items. The belongings were believed to have belonged to a middle-aged and petite woman who’d had at least one child.

The woman had irregular teeth, dark hair, and pieces of taffeta– a fabric– shoved down her throat. She was also missing a hand– which was found buried next to the tree– and was believed to have been dead for at least a year and six months.

The finding of this woman’s remains came as World War II raged on, though, so there was a significant upswing in the number of missing person reports being filed in Europe.

And due to the personal effects found with the remains, authorities believed the woman was foreign– possibly from Germany or the Netherlands.

