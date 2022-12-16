After Inviting Her Estranged Parents To Her Wedding, She Found Out They Are In A Throuple And Wanted A Plus-One, But She Refuses To Allow The Throuple Partner To Attend Her Big Day

This twenty-seven-year-old woman’s parents were apparently “free spirits” who never wanted to actually settle down and raise a child.

So, she was ultimately raised by her maternal grandparents and only saw her parents every few months when they would visit.

Eventually, though, her parents stopped visiting altogether. But honestly, she did not really miss them.

“My grandmother and grandfather were my parents,” she said.

Now that she is getting married in March, though, some family drama involving her parents has surfaced yet again. And this time, it involves a throuple.

Apparently, when she sent out invitations to all of her guests, she also decided to invite her parents. They are not involved as part of the wedding or anything, and she honestly was not even going to invite them at all at first.

However, her grandfather encouraged her to allow her mother to be a part of the big day, so she eventually caved and obliged.

Anyway, about a week ago, her dad ended up calling her about the wedding and asked if he could also have a plus-one.

And in her head, being that she had not seen her dad in years, she figured that perhaps her parents had had another kid and just did not mention it. Soon after, though, she found out that is far from the case.

