As We Head Into 2023, Here’s A Look Back At Some Of The Most Popular Fashion Fads Of 2022: Spoiler Alert, HBO Hit Show “Euphoria” Takes The Cake As The Most Fashionable TV Show 

As we close the curtain on 2022 and welcome 2023 in just a few days, there is no denying that fashion trends here in the United States underwent a significant reboot.

This past year, we said goodbye to skinny jeans, midi skirts, and cold-shoulder tops. Many consumers also swore off purchasing items from unsustainable retailers– for good reason.

We also witnessed the comeback of many fashion fads that emulate the Y2K era. I’m talking about mini purses– popularly sported by the likes of Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan– as well as baby tees, pleated mini skirts, and, to many people’s dismay, low-rise jeans.

On top of 2000s streetwear style “coming back” onto the scene– and making millennials feel kind of old, might I add– some of the hottest television shows of this year also inspired countless clothing connoisseurs to take on a whole new wardrobe.

A new study conducted by fashion experts at Boohoo actually analyzed Google search data for numerous search terms associated with outfits and fashion for every new and recurring television show released in 2022. And their results revealed that TV entertainment left a serious mark on “what’s in” this year.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the hit HBO series Euphoria came out on top as the most fashionable show of 2022. In fact, it even stole the title of the most fashionable show of all time!

This makes a ton of sense since, first of all, every single character arguably has their own distinct style– providing viewers with many different options to choose from.

Rue Bennett, played by Zendaya, is a vulnerable yet resilient character who typically dons oversized items reminiscent of west coast streetwear– such as sweatsuits, basketball shorts, and vintage items.

And the “It Girls” Cassie Howard and Maddy Perez may be best friends who dress to the nines, but they also have intrinsic style differences. Cassie, played by Sydney Sweeney, is a sweet and sentimental character– whose traits are normally emulated by the light and bright colors she wears.

