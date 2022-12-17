Before Tying The Knot With NFL Star Patrick Mahomes, Brittany Mahomes Was Also A Professional Athlete Who Played Soccer In Iceland

Patrick Mahomes is arguably one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL right now. So, he has obviously become a household name.

The athlete grew up in Tyler, Texas, and is the son of Pat Mahomes– a professional MLB pitcher who played with teams such as the New York Mets, Chicago Cubs, Boston Red Sox, and Pittsburgh Pirates, just to name a few.

So, professional athleticism was already in Patrick’s blood. And even though he was actually picked during the thirty-seventh round of the 2014 MLB draft by the Detroit Tigers, Patrick actually chose to play football instead.

He went on to attend Texas Tech University, and in 2017, he left during his senior year to enter the 2017 NFL draft.

That year, he was selected by the Kansas City Chiefs, and Patrick has been blessing our television screens with record touchdown passes and passing yards ever since.

When any young athlete gains such notoriety, though, their personal lives also come under the scrutiny of the public eye. And what’s more interesting than getting to know Patrick’s wife, Brittany?

Well, even though Brittany might be most well-known as the wife of an NFL star, she is also a competitive and accomplished athlete herself– something that does not get enough attention in other headlines about the couple’s love life.

Prior to her marriage to Patrick, when she was known as Brittany Matthews, the then twenty-two-year-old actually traveled overseas to Iceland to play soccer.

Despite being really talented at the sport, though, Britanny revealed that going pro was never really in her game plan.

