Cheesy Pull-Apart Christmas Tree Bread Is Something You Need In Order To Deck Out Your Table

Cheesy bread is one of my absolute favorite foods in this world. Once I start eating it, I just can’t stop. It’s truly the tastiest thing that mankind has ever concocted.

That’s why you should deck out your table with this irresistible cheesy pull-apart Christmas tree bread!

This shared, interactive appetizer will bring the family closer together. Filled with cheesy goodness, you can be sure that everyone will be grabbing for it.

Hannah (@_hannahbrianne_) has a recipe on TikTok that will have you creating warm, buttery pull-apart bread in no time.

All you need is a handful of ingredients, most of which you probably already have on hand. It’s quick and easy because it involves store-bought dough but tastes like it’s made entirely from scratch.

Here’s everything you need to make this must-have holiday appetizer.

Ingredients:

-Pillsbury biscuits

-Cheese sticks

-Two tablespoons of butter, melted

-Two tablespoons of fresh basil

