Cranberry Turkey Sliders Are A Neat Appetizer Idea For New Year’s Eve

While the other winter holidays are reserved for giving thanks, exchanging well-meaning gifts, and spending time with family, New Year’s Eve is an occasion meant for partying your heart out.

And where there’s a party, there’s also a table laden with various appetizers and snacks. People will need food to replenish themselves with as they raise their glasses to ring in the new year.

If you want to bring the perfect New Year’s Eve appetizer to the party, try assembling some cranberry turkey sliders. A food TikToker named Mac (@healthylittlepeach) has a great recipe for cranberry turkey sliders that will please all the party guests to no end.

You’ll need the following:

-A pound of thickly cut deli turkey meat

-6 large slices of provolone or Swiss cheese

-1 1/4 cups of cranberry sauce

-A 12-pack of Hawaiian dinner rolls

-2 1/2 tablespoons of butter, melted

-1 1/2 teaspoons of Worcestershire sauce

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.