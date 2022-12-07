He Fell In Love With His Sister’s Fiancé, Who Feels The Same Way About Him, And He Let His Sister Know That He Can’t Be Part Of Her Wedding Party But He Didn’t Tell Her Why

A 26-year-old guy has a sister who is currently engaged to a guy that he wound up falling in love with.

You see, his sister’s fiancé is bi, and his sister is aware that her fiancé has had relationships with guys before he started seeing her.

Unfortunately, though, his sister has no clue that he’s totally in love with her fiancé, and her fiancé apparently feels the same way about him, yet is still planning on going through with the wedding to his sister.

Everything started approximately a year back, around the time his sister began traveling for work, and her job required her to be away for long stretches at a time.

Then, his sister’s fiancé wound up getting into an awful car wreck just a week after his sister left for her work trip.

His sister’s fiancé required someone to be his caretaker while he recovered from his injuries, and since his sister could not come home, she asked him to be her fiancé’s caretaker.

He agreed as he works from home, and so he stayed at his sister’s house to take care of her fiancé while she was on her trip for work.

“Her partner and I were already good friends prior to this situation, but living with someone and being there in some of their most intimate moments obviously strengthens a bond even further,” he explained.

“We bonded over our many shared interests and got to talk about deeper things that were typically off-limits in a group setting. By the time I realized my changing feelings, it was too late to distance myself from the situation.”

