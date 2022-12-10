He Let His Dad Know That He Would Be Happy To Spend Christmas With Him Under One Condition: He Needs The Money From His College Fund Back

A 23-year-old guy sadly lost his mom when he was little, and then his dad got remarried. When his stepmom entered his life, he felt that it was nothing but downhill from there.

He can look back and say that a lot of choices his dad and stepmom made were choices he does not agree with to this day.

And one decision that they made together was to use his college fund to pay for the surgeries his stepbrother needed.

“Unfortunately, he’s dead (died last year at the age of 16 from a chronic heart problem),” he explained.

“I put my distance but still see my grandparents and uncles, aunts, cousins, etc.”

His college fund was created for him by his dad, and his mom was still alive when it was made for him.

His mom was a stay-at-home mom and did not have a job, yet his mom and dad thought he should have money set aside for when it came time for him to go to college.

Since his stepmom and dad then spent all of his college money on his stepbrother, when it did come time for him to go to college, he had to pay for it all on his own.

Several of his relatives stepped in to help him afford college, and his uncle really was the one family member that helped him a ton.

