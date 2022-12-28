He Switched His Wife And Sister’s Christmas Presents At The Last Minute, Giving His Sister The Dyson Airwrap His Wife Had Really Wanted, And Now His Mom And Aunt Are Appalled

This forty-four-year-old man is married and living with his wife, who is thirty-nine. But, back in October, the couple allowed his sister to move in, too.

Apparently, his sister, who is also thirty-nine, was going through a divorce with her ex-husband and needed a place to stay until she got back on her feet.

Now, at the time, his wife was not a fan of this arrangement whatsoever. In fact, he claims that his wife wanted his sister out of the house and told him to figure out some other form of accommodation.

However, his sister was going through a rough time and felt lonely, so she ended up staying with them for the past few months.

Anyway, since the beginning of the year, his wife had been dropping hints about wanting the Dyson Airwrap– the viral hair curler that costs about six hundred dollars– for Christmas. So, back in November, he decided to purchase the gift, wrap it, and hide it in their garage until December 25.

Just a few days ago, though, his sister started wrapping her Christmas presents and asked him what he had bought for his wife. At that point, he revealed how he purchased the Dyson Airwrap, as well as a Gucci perfume.

And at first, his sister was reportedly really excited for his wife. But then, she apparently became pretty sad and was reminded of her divorce.

“[My sister] said she wanted the Dyson hair product too and used to beg her husband to buy it for her, but he never did,” he recalled.

Instead, his sister’s ex actually went on to buy the Dyson Airwrap for his new girlfriend. Yikes.

