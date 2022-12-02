Her 16-Year-Old Niece Purposely Ruined Her $20,000 Coat For A TikTok Video, So Now She’s Planning On Taking Her To Court

A 28-year-old woman got married to a very rich 34-year-old man 2 years ago, and due to the pandemic, last year was the very first time that she got to spend Christmas with her husband’s family.

So, last Christmas, her mother-in-law gave her a very lavish gift; a coat that cost $20,000. At the time she got the coat, she had no clue that it cost as much as it did and figured it couldn’t be worth more than $3,000.

She only found out after the fact that the coat cost as much as a freaking car. Last January, when she went to see her sister, her 16-year-old niece spotted the coat that she was wearing and decided to look up the brand.

Her niece then revealed to her that the coat cost an astounding $20,000, and after that moment, she didn’t want to wear the coat anymore as she was terrified of getting it ruined.

Well, a week ago, she was back to visit her sister, and she decided to wear her pricey coat.

“While I was putting it back on to leave, I felt something go splat on my back, then my niece started cackling, and the smell of paint hit me,” she explained.

“I was so pissed off, while she was not apologetic at all. Her mom screamed at her and said she was grounded. Then she said she will pay for the dry cleaning.”

“While I was in my car, still in shock BTW, I got an alert that my niece posted a reel, it was of her doing a prank on me, and she said, “I’m going to hit my aunt’s $20k coat with a paint-filled balloon to see how she reacts”. I saved it on my phone, sent it to her mom and told her that a week’s grounding is not enough. She did not reply, but I saw that my niece took it down (it got less than 5 views by then).”

The following day, she learned that there was nothing that could be done to salvage her coat, so she immediately phone up her sister to tell her the news.

