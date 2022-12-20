Her Best Friend Accused Her Of Trying To Ruin Her Wedding, And Then She Eloped Without Inviting Her, All Because She Wanted To Change The Wedding Venue

A 32-year-old woman sadly got injured while snowboarding and now suffers from cervical myelopathy.

She does need to undergo surgery, but she has had to wait for several years to get it, and now everything is getting worse.

2 years ago, her best friend was going to get married, but then the pandemic hit, and her best friend changed her wedding date to October of this year.

“So, at that point, I was still able to walk, and she wanted to have it at a national park,” she explained.

“The walk is about 2 km uphill to a waterfall and lake; the walk has roots, so I can’t ride a wheelchair there.”

“So it’s been over 2 years, and I tell her a few months ago I probably can’t make the walk. We brainstormed some other solutions, but in the end, it doesn’t look like there isn’t an easy way for me to attend.”

One of their guy friends, who was also set to attend her best friend’s wedding, was available to help carry her initially, but then he backed out of offering to do that.

Her best friend then said to her that she was sorry, but it really was her dream to get married at a specific waterfall in this park.

She let her best friend know that she got it, but she still was so disappointed, because she really wanted to be there for her wedding.

