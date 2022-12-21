Her Best Friend Took Back Her Stolen Vespa, Fled, And Asked To Hide The Scooter At Her Apartment, And Now Her Boyfriend Is Furious She Helped Her Friend Hide A Crime

This young woman currently shares an apartment with her boyfriend, Evan. Well, she technically rents the apartment and sublets to him.

“But I don’t want to act like I am in charge just because of how the leases worked out,” she clarified.

She also has a best friend named Julia, who she regards as kind of a goody two shoes. More specifically, Julia is apparently a rule follower through and through, even if no one is watching. In turn, she never imagined that her best friend would ever commit a crime.

So, after she received a frantic call from Julia last weekend, she did not know what to think. During the call, all her best friend said was that she was near her apartment.

Then, Julia asked if she could hide something inside her place and claimed that the matter was “urgent.”

And at that moment, she just instantly told Julia, “yes.”

Now, she did know that about a year ago, her best friend’s Vespa scooter had been stolen. Apparently, Julia had accidentally left the key in the ignition, and the vehicle was, unfortunately, swiped.

Anyway, once Julia finally arrived at her apartment last week and opened the door, her suspicions about the “urgent matter” were confirmed– because there Julia was standing beside a Vespa.

Only this scooter did not appear to be the same yellow one that had been stolen from Julia. Instead, her best friend had ridden over on a black Vespa.

