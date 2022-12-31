Her Boyfriend Forgot His Passport At Home And Did Not Make It Back To The Airport In Time, But She Still Went On A New Year’s Trip With Their Friends, And He Is Furious

This woman has been dating her boyfriend, Paul, for about three years. The couple has also been living together for six months.

And for the most part, their relationship has been smooth sailing. However, there is one particular thing about Paul that ticks her off– he has a serious problem keeping track of important documents.

In fact, she claims that there were four instances in the past when he forgot to bring important documents with him on different occasions.

So, after a while, she took over responsibility and decided to carry all of their documents in her purse.

Why is her adult boyfriend so bad at doing it himself, you might be wondering? Well, her boyfriend apparently just believes that all documents have a corresponding digital version and claims that is enough.

“Not all are digital, like passports, and not all places accept the digital form,” she pointed out, “but he is stubborn and maintains this position.”

And for a while, she really did not mind being responsible for the documents. That was until one random day about two months ago, though, when her boyfriend called her while she was at work.

For whatever reason, he needed to confirm something about his identity that day and was unable to use a digital version of one of his documents. But he realized that what he needed was not at home.

So, her boyfriend called her and asked where they were. Then, she informed him that the documents were still in her purse and she was still at work. In other words, he would not be able to get the physical papers for a short while.

