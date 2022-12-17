Her Boyfriend’s Female Friend Sent Him Boudoir Photos, So Now She Expects Him To Cut This Girl Out Of His Life, But He Doesn’t Want To

A 24-year-old girl has a boyfriend the same age as her, and one issue in their relationship has always been her boyfriend’s 26-year-old female friend.

She has always felt uneasy about her boyfriend’s female friend, and they were not all that close when she began dating her boyfriend.

It was at a friend’s birthday dinner that she was at when her boyfriend reconnected with this girl, and their friendship blossomed from there.

The one commonality her boyfriend has with this girl is that they both speak a unique language that isn’t English, and it’s this girl’s native language.

“During the dinner, she got up and walked around me to the other side of my boyfriend, and they had a conversation in front of me in the other language,” she explained.

“I tried to catch her eye and say hi to her, but she ignored my presence. After the dinner, I mentioned that I found her rude, and my boyfriend agreed that it was rude for her to do that. But after that dinner, they started talking on social media every day.”

“There have been other instances which have set off my alarm bells about their friendship, such as her pushing the physical touch boundaries that my boyfriend placed on her.”

Things really spiraled out of control yesterday when her boyfriend’s female friend went to a boudoir photo shoot.

Her boyfriend ended up questioning his friend about how the shoot went, and in response, her boyfriend’s friend actually sent photos from the shoot to him.

