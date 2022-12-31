Her Brother And Sister-In-Law Showed Up On Her Wedding Day In Full Wedding Attire And Wanted To Take Their Own Wedding Photos With Her Guests, So She Had Them Kicked Out

This thirty-four-year-old woman and her husband, who is thirty-five, recently just got married. About a week before her big day, though, she received a strange request from her brother Jack and sister-in-law Hannah– who are twenty-two and twenty-four, respectively.

Apparently, Jack and Hannah asked if they would be able to take their own wedding photos after her and her husband’s ceremony, as well as during the reception.

Now, her brother and sister-in-law apparently wanted to do that because they chose to elope when they tied the knot.

So, Jack and Hannah did not get to have “the whole wedding experience,” but they still wanted to take some nice pictures in order to hang up at their house and show their future children.

Anyway, after being asked if that would be okay, she wanted to clarify and asked if Jack and Hannah meant they would take the photos after everything was over.

However, her brother and sister-in-law said no, and claimed that they wanted people– her guests– to be in the pictures with them.

And honestly, she was pretty generous. She admitted to understanding why the couple wanted to take wedding pictures at the venue and told them that they could.

But, the photos would have to be taken either before the event started or after all of the guests had already left.

Apparently, she even chose those times because Jack and Hannah wanted to show up dressed in full-on wedding attire.

