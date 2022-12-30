Her Coworker Asked For A Bite Of Her $45 Charcuterie Board During Lunch, And She Declined To Share, But Then She Overheard That Coworker Badmouthing Her To Another Employee In The Office

While a thirty-year-old woman took her lunch break at work this week, she decided to order food from a charcuterie place right next to her job.

Now, the charcuterie board she opted to order did cost about forty-five dollars. However, she had been craving it all day and also had a good work week to afford it.

Plus, her ultimate plan was to munch on the cheeses and cured meats throughout the day. Then, once she was finally finished, she was going to offer to share with the rest of her office.

Well, she never got to do any of that– because as soon as she sat down at her desk to eat her lunch, a coworker immediately walked up to her.

Then, her coworker– a twenty-nine-year-old woman– asked if she could have a piece of her food.

Honestly, though, she just straight-up said no. She told her coworker that she was really hungry, had just started to eat, and, quite frankly, just did not want to share her food at the time.

But, as if that was not enough of an explanation, her coworker asked yet again why she felt that way.

So, she basically reiterated the same points– adding that the meal was her food and pointing out how it cost her forty-five dollars.

Rather than just accepting her preference not to share and moving on, though, her coworker decided to keep going and even made a rude comment.

