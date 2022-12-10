Her Daughter Broke Her Stepson’s iPad, So She’s Grounding Her This Christmas As Punishment And Not Allowing Her To Come Out Of Her Room

A woman has been married to her current husband for a decade, and together, they have a 9-year-old daughter named Maya.

Prior to marrying her husband, she had her 14-year-old daughter Nova from a previous relationship, and her husband also has a 15-year-old son from another relationship, and his name is Oliver.

Approximately one month ago, Nova wound up breaking Oliver’s iPad. Although Nova swore that it was completely unintentional, Oliver is convinced otherwise.

Oliver thinks that Nova broke his iPad intentionally because she was envious of him having one.

Unfortunately, nothing can be done to fix Oliver’s iPad, so she and her husband have to go out and purchase a brand-new one for him.

“I told Nova she has to buy one for him, and since she doesn’t have any money, this is what we are going to do,” she explained.

“She is going to ask for half of the iPad’s money from her dad for Christmas. I’ll also give her the other half.”

“Then she can buy an iPad for Oliver. She wasn’t happy about it and threw a tantrum about not getting any Christmas gifts for herself this year.”

She then informed Nova that every single action has a consequence, and this is what she deserves for breaking Oliver’s iPad on purpose.

