Her Friend Invited Her To A “Fake Wedding” That She Honestly Did Not Feel Comfortable With, But Instead Of Declining, She Just Got Up And Left In The Middle Of The Ceremony, And Now Her Friend Is Furious

This woman has a friend who, like many women, has always been super interested in the idea of having a large, extravagant wedding. However, her friend has never actually been in a long-term, serious relationship.

So, she claims that for years, her friend has discussed hosting the next best thing: a “fake wedding.” More specifically, the event would include a fake ceremony and reception put on by her friends just for the fun of it.

“Just for the sake of experiencing the thrill of getting married without actually going through with it,” she added.

And recently, her friend finally decided to go through with the somewhat wild but also fun idea. So, she was invited as a guest, along with a bunch of other friends.

At first, though, she was honestly a bit hesitant to attend due to her personal opinions on hosting a “fake wedding.”

However, she did not want to hurt her friend’s feelings by declining the invite, so she ended up agreeing to go to the wedding anyway.

Still, as the date of the event kept getting closer and closer, she claimed to have become increasingly uncomfortable with the entire situation.

“I did not want to be a part of something that felt so fake and pointless,” she explained.

On top of that, she apparently did not want to “encourage” her friend’s “delusion” that weddings are all just fun and games without any real commitment or meaning behind them.

