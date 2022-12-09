Her Husband Got A Promotion At Work, But She Skipped Out On His Celebration Because The Restaurant Had Nothing On The Menu That She Wanted To Eat

A woman’s husband has spent the last 2 years working incredibly hard at his job in the hopes of getting promoted, and he finally did.

She is extremely proud of him for securing the promotion he dreamed of, and so are her in-laws.

To celebrate, her husband’s parents said they wanted to take him and her out to dinner at a restaurant, along with their kids.

“My husband absolutely loves prime rib, and there’s only one place in our area that serves it, so he picked that restaurant,” she explained.

“Thing is- I’m not fond of steak. I’ll eat it but very rarely. I prefer chicken or fish. I looked up the menu before leaving, and right now, they have a limited menu.”

“The place had only one fish entree and two chicken entrees, and none of them sounded good for various reasons. I suggested that he pick someplace else so everyone can eat.”

Her husband declined, and he said that he never gets to go to this particular restaurant, so that’s why he wants to go there to celebrate his promotion.

There are plenty of other places he could have picked that offer a menu of things she likes to eat, but he didn’t want to do that.

Instead, her husband mentioned that she could just ask the restaurant he wanted to go to if they could make chicken or fish for her, but she didn’t want to make a scene.

