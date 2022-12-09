Her Little Brother Was The Product Of An Affair And Doesn’t Have A Dad, So She Makes An Effort To Go To All Of His Games, But Now Her Parents Are Made She Doesn’t Do The Same For Her Sisters

A 22-year-old girl has a little brother who is 17, and he was the product of her mom’s affair. As soon as her brother came into the picture, her parents got divorced.

Her dad got remarried to a woman who came with a daughter from a previous relationship, and he ended up treating this girl like his own child (this girl is now 17).

Her mom also got married again, and she went on to have 2 little girls who are currently 14 and 13.

As for her brother, his biological dad was never in his life at all, and it’s a major detail that really has bothered him a lot.

“As a kid, I spent an equal amount of time with both parents, but my brother was always with mom,” she explained.

“From what I know, my brother doesn’t call anyone dad. This is something that really affects him. He’s always wanted a dad and one of those happy little families, and I recently found his letters to Santa from when he was younger, and I’m absolutely heartbroken. It is something I now feel very strongly about.”

“Because my mom works a lot, no one ever shows up to my brother’s games. He doesn’t really care. Or at least acts like he doesn’t. Well, my BF and I decided to go to every one of his games and have been going to every game since last year. He always gets really happy. He even jokingly calls us his parents as we sit with all the other parents. This is something I only do for him.”

Her brother’s last game in the volleyball season was this past October, and of course, she was going to be there to cheer him on.

As she was making her way out the door to head to her brother’s game, her mom mentioned that she needed to speak to her.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.