Her Mom Got Into An Altercation On The Street With A Woman Who Had The Same Name As Her Future Daughter, So Now Her Mom Wants Her To Change Her Baby’s Name, And She’s Refusing

This twenty-six-year-old woman and her husband, who is thirty, currently have a son together, who is two years old.

And when her son was born, she chose his name entirely on her own. Then, her husband agreed and gave his stamp of approval.

So, now that she is pregnant again, she promised her husband that she would let him take priority in naming their second child this time.

Since finding out that they were expecting, though, her husband had mostly been thinking of boy names.

That meant that after they found out she was actually having a girl recently, her husband was forced to start from scratch and come up with all new names.

Eventually, though, he did propose one name he liked– Beverly, based on the little girl character from “It.”

Apparently, her husband is a massive Stephen King fan, so that is where he got the name inspiration.

She does not really enjoy reading books, though, and honestly does not remember much about the movie rendition.

Nonetheless, she did like the idea of the name Beverly.

