Her Sister Is Homeless, And She Said She Can Move In With Her, But Her Dog Is Not Welcome, So Now Her Sister Is Accusing Her Of Being Heartless

A 29-year-old woman has 5 people living in her house; her husband, their 12-year-old, their 9-year-old, and their 6-year-old.

Her little sister, who is 19, recently found herself homeless. Her sister has a 1-year-old son and a dog, too.

Her sister has absolutely nowhere to move except her house since their mom and dad are truly awful, and they don’t speak to them or the remainder of their family.

“She asked if she could stay here and has admitted there’s no plan for the foreseeable future,” she explained.

“She doesn’t know how long she will be here for. She’s only part-time working at the moment, so it’s difficult for her to save. I told her she could stay here and so could my nephew, but the dog is not welcome in my home.”

“I have many reasons for this. The main one being I don’t like dogs. Other reasons being I have cats, and my sister’s dog has already attacked a cat back last year. More reasons.. well…I just don’t want it here.”

Although she has plenty of room for a dog and a yard too, she just doesn’t want the dog to move in with her.

She has no time, patience, or energy to help her sister out with the dog, and she has zero interest in feeding the dog too, which she knows her sister struggles with financially.

She really doesn’t have an issue helping financially support her sister or her nephew with food, but she doesn’t want to sign up to financially support her sister’s dog.

