Her Young Children Were Upset About Their Stepsiblings’ Perspective Of Her Husband’s Previous Divorce, So She Had Her Kids Put Themselves Into Her Stepchildren’s Shoes, And Her In-Laws Thought That Was A Totally Inappropriate Way To Handle The Situation

This woman and her husband got married about eight years ago and have since had two children together– who are now five and seven years old.

But, before they met, her husband had been in a previous marriage in which he had two children. So, after he remarried, she became the stepmom of two older kids as well– who are now fifteen and sixteen.

And in blending their families and four kids together, she has realized that her stepkids have some complicated feelings about the divorce between her husband and his ex-wife.

Honestly, though, she was a child of divorce herself– so she completely understands these mixed emotions.

And recently, she was forced to tackle these feelings amongst her kids head-on after her stepson completed a writing assignment.

It all began after her stepson had to write about the worst thing that had ever happened to him in his life. And he ultimately wrote the divorce of his parents– which, quite frankly, really worried her husband.

“My husband was concerned that despite being so young and after a decade, his son still feels that is the worst thing to happen to him,” she revealed.

On top of that, she also learned that her stepdaughter feels the same way, too– since her stepdaughter was honest with her husband while he spoke to her stepson.

So, her husband and his two children ultimately had a conversation about everything. The problem was, though, that the discussion occurred at home– and her two younger children overheard their stepsiblings telling her husband that they wished he and his ex had not fallen out of love and had wanted to stay together.

