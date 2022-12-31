Here Are A Few Ideas For How You Can Have More Fun Celebrating New Year’s Eve At Home

New Year’s Eve has always been one of those holidays that often gets over-hyped. Although going to Times Square in New York City to watch the ball drop may seem glamorous and fun, people often end up freezing in the cold while getting shoved back and forth in the crowd.

Likewise, when you try to go out to a club to dance until midnight, there’s a good chance you’ll spend way too much money and potentially regret the whole experience the next morning.

As someone who has spent the last five years celebrating New Year’s Eve inside my best friend’s beach house with only a group of six girls, I can vouch for the greatness that is the ‘at-home New Year’s Eve.’

Many factors in the world make extravagant nights out on the town difficult, like the spread of COVID-19 and rising prices on food and alcohol.

Everyone has already put so much money and effort into the previous holidays, so why not consider staying in for a change? Here are three ways to make the most of an at-home New Year’s Eve.

My preferred way to ring in the New Year is to have a small getaway and slumber party with friends. First, you want to pick a place to stay.

My friends and I have the privilege of having a beach house all to ourselves, but any person’s living room or basement will do.

We all pitch in with shopping for drinks, snacks, and dinner to cook at home. Then, we split the costs. As soon as we have everything we need, we party it up in that house until it’s the next year.

Inviting friends over for NYE has so many benefits. Just because you’re inside doesn’t mean you can’t still put on a fancy outfit and pop some champagne.

