Here Are A List Of Creative Things You Can Do With Elf On The Shelf, In Case You’re Already Concerned About What To Come Up With

Elf on the Shelf is a fun-filled Christmas tradition that involves placing toy elves around the home to keep watch over children’s levels of naughtiness and niceness.

It’s a great way to motivate your kids to behave for almost an entire month. However, it can be quite a commitment for the adults in the house.

To make it as exciting as possible, parents have to come up with creative new places every morning to put the toy.

If you’re a parent struggling to think of things to do with Elf on the Shelf, here’s a list of ideas that will bring smiles and cheers of delight from your little ones all month long.

The Kidnapped Elf

Uh oh, the milk has gone bad! Create a villainous character out of a gallon of milk by drawing an evil-looking face, wrapping the jug in black cloth to resemble a mask, and giving it a (harmless) weapon of choice.

With the elf, bind its arms and legs together to make it look like it’s been kidnapped. Once your child opens the refrigerator door, they will be met with a surprise.

The Elf Who Loves A Good Rollercoaster

Head down to the laundry room for this idea. Perch the elf on top of one of the fins, also known as drum baffles, in your dryer.

If you have other dolls, include them as well. Strap the toys in with a long piece of colored tape to look like a seatbelt. Then, raise the dolls’ arms into the air to give the appearance of them having fun riding a rollercoaster.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.