He’s Got An Easy Recipe For Filet Mignon You Can Serve For New Year’s Eve Dinner

Filet mignon sounds like an intimidating food to make, especially if you’re not quite what you would call experienced in the kitchen.

After all, it’s one of the most expensive dishes you can order at a restaurant. But believe it or not, this is something you can make right at home.

TikToker @nicolasristorante is teaching his viewers how to make a tender and juicy filet for their New Year’s Eve dinners.

And it’ll taste just like it was cooked by a professional. In fact, he’s showcasing himself whipping up an entire meal with ease.

In his video, the filet mignon is accompanied by two sides–asparagus and mashed potatoes. The asparagus and filet are sitting in aluminum pans.

To prepare the steak, start by spreading a little bit of spicy dijon mustard on top. Next, sprinkle on some parmesan cheese and place diced onions into the tray along with the meat.

Then, pour in enough red wine, so the bottom of the steak is covered with it.

Next, toss in some dried porcini mushrooms, drizzle a touch of olive oil over the top, and stick it in the oven for twenty minutes at 550 degrees Fahrenheit.

For the asparagus, add some parmesan cheese, garlic, and olive oil on top. Put in the oven for five minutes, so it turns out nice and crunchy.

And now we’re onto the mashed potatoes. First, boil diced potatoes for about fifteen minutes. While they’re on the stove, pour in some heavy cream, butter, and garlic. But make sure to brown the garlic in a pan before adding it to the potatoes.

