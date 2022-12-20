His 13-Year-Old Daughter Called His Wife Old, So He Grounded Her, But He’s Second-Guessing If That Was The Right Thing To Do

This 36-year-old man has a wife who is just one year older than he is, which he doesn’t think is strange at all; however, his wife’s family sure thinks it’s weird.

Anyway, a couple of weeks ago, they moved into a new home, and their 13-year-old daughter was looking forward to getting to make new friends in their neighborhood.

His daughter ended up inviting some kids in their neighborhood over to their house, and their parents were also invited as well.

Everything went great, and his daughter seemed overjoyed. His daughter was even eagerly planning with the kids when they could hang out next.

“We started cleaning up after our guests left, and sometime later, our daughter came teary-eyed, and when trying to ask her what was wrong, she pushed her mom away and said that she was embarrassed to have an old mom, unlike all the other “normal” parents and she wished I married a younger person,” he explained.

“To say we were shocked was an understatement; this was a sensitive topic to my wife and never one my daughter was widely exposed to besides maybe hearing it a few times from relatives.”

“My wife just walked away without saying a word, so I had a long talk with my daughter about this, and she admitted to her mistake, but she didn’t want to apologize, and I told her she’ll have to because her mom was visibly upset although she didn’t say a word but apologizing was “embarrassing” (her words) for her.”

He let his daughter know that she wasn’t allowed to get together with her friends if she did not say sorry to her mom.

His daughter issued her mom a not heartfelt apology, and it was so rude, honestly. His daughter then slammed a door in their house so hard that the glass pane in it shattered.

