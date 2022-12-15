His Ex-Wife Wants Him To Pay Child Support So She Can Save For Her Other Four Children’s Futures, But He Is Totally Refusing

About thirteen years ago, this man and his ex-wife got divorced. Before they split up, though, they had two children together who are now teens.

More specifically, he has a daughter who is seventeen and a son who is fifteen.

During the divorce, both he and his ex also got shared fifty-fifty custody of their children. And because of that, neither of them has ever paid child support.

After all, they already spend equal time with the kids and split the costs of all expenses, such as school, medical, dental, extracurricular activities, etc.

On top of just supporting his children, though, he also decided to save for them, too. Beginning when they were born, he actually opened bank accounts for each child and has been putting money away for them ever since then.

And in addition to his monthly contributions, he also had two distinct payouts that seriously helped him set his children up for the future.

First, about eight years ago, he was injured while at work and came into some money due to that. So, he put all of that money into his kids’ accounts.

More recently, about four years ago, he also had a relative pass away, and he was listed as a beneficiary.

In turn, he was given a generous sum of money– all of which also went into his children’s savings.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.