His Mom’s Fiancé Called His Wife Ugly, And Now His Wife Doesn’t Want Him To Go To The Wedding, But He Is Refusing And Claiming He Needs To Support His Mom

This man’s mother is getting married very soon. And honestly, he is super happy for her– even though he does not particularly like his soon-to-be stepfather.

Apparently, his mom was pretty much a single parent throughout his entire childhood because his dad did not make an effort at all. So, his mom did everything for him and gave him the best life that she possibly could.

For the past couple of years, though, there has been some tension between his wife and his mother. Nothing especially mean happened, but he claims that the two women simply do not “gel.”

This has caused him and his mom not to be super close as of late. Nonetheless, he still really wants to go to her wedding to show his support.

“She is really happy for the first time I can remember,” he said.

The largest issue with his attendance at the wedding, though, ties back to an insanely rude comment his mom’s fiancé said about his wife.

It all happened about a year and a half ago when his mom was asking her fiancé how to crop a photo on her phone– which included his wife.

And it appears that his future stepfather had no clue that his wife was around because what he said afterward was horrible.

“He asked if my mom wanted him to crop [my wife’s] ‘ugly bull face out,'” he recalled. Yikes!

