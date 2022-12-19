His Pregnant Wife Couldn’t Make It To The Bathroom And Ended Up Having An Accident, But He Refused To Help Her Clean It Up

About a year ago, this twenty-eight-year-old man got married to his wife, Dani. Then, very soon after tying the knot, they became pregnant– which both he and Dani were very happy about.

So, immediately after finding out the good news, he began working some extra hours in order to save up for when the baby was born.

This means that he gets up a bit earlier every morning, leaving at about 6:00 a.m., and gets home later than usual.

And due to this longer work schedule, he admits to feeling pretty exhausted by the end of the evening.

Nonetheless, he claims to still help out Dani– who is now in her third trimester and on pregnancy leave.

“I still contribute to the house by doing dishes, cleaning up after the cat because she can’t, that kind of stuff,” he explained.

“This new routine has been hard on both of us, but we have made it work, and so far, everything has been fine.”

Well, that was until the other day when he woke up and found Dani crying after she had an accident.

Apparently, this accident stems back to the fact that they only have one bathroom in their home– which is on the downstairs level. And lately, Dani has been having a difficult time going up and down the stairs.

